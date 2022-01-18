China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,257.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.
China Literature Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.