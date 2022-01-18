China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,127,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 12,576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,041.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

