Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

