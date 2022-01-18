Choice Properties REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$316.08 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

