ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COFS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $31.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

