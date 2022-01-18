CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.84% of CHP Merger worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.