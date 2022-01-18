Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHYHY. Barclays raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.