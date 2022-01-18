Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 15,342 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,840. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $276.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 125.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

