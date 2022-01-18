Christopher Daws Acquires 800,000 Shares of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Christopher Daws purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,266.19).

Christopher Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 6th, Christopher Daws acquired 80,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$2,080.00 ($1,496.40).
  • On Thursday, November 25th, Christopher Daws acquired 500,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,230.22).
  • On Monday, November 1st, Christopher Daws acquired 200,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$7,400.00 ($5,323.74).

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

