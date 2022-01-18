Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.34

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.