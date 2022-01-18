Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.34

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

