CI Investments Inc. Acquires 214,707 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,707 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $200,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,012,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $168.33. 62,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

