CI Investments Inc. Acquires 409,696 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,696 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $217,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

