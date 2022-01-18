CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 220.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,140 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $234,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.82. 623,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $654.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

