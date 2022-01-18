CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,456,431 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 2.76% of US Foods worth $212,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $11,960,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,990,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

USFD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 17,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

