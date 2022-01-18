CI Investments Inc. Buys 30,329 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sempra Energy worth $158,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.53. 28,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

