CI Investments Inc. Buys 91,963 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $138,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.21.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.41. 315,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.