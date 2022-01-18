CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,486 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Cigna worth $221,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,620. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

