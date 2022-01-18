CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,465 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $112,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.25. 55,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,250. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

