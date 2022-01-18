CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of NextEra Energy worth $327,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 161,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,050. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

