CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $145,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 1,143,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

