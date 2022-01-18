CI Investments Inc. Sells 12,362 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $149,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 678,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 187,544 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.89. 179,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

