CI Investments Inc. Sells 34,825 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Americold Realty Trust worth $137,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,400. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

