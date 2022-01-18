CI Investments Inc. Sells 437,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $205,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.22. 185,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

