CI Investments Inc. Sells 49,300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $153,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.43.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.31. 24,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

