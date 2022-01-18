CI Investments Inc. Sells 912,547 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912,547 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $241,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,660. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

