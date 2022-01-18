CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $112,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $213.08. 57,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,610. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

