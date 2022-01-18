CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 44.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 92.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 158.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

