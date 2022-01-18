CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $1.05 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $178,845,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $2,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,995,026 shares of company stock worth $732,564,857.

NYSE APP opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

