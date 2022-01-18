CIBC Cuts Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to C$18.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Largo Resources stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,390. The company has a market capitalization of $603.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Largo Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at $178,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

