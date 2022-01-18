Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 42.39 ($0.58) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market cap of £582.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.55.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

