Citigroup Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $25.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
WOOF opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48.
In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Terra Nova Asset Management lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
