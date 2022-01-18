Citigroup Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $25.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

WOOF opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Terra Nova Asset Management lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

