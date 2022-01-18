Citigroup Inc. Buys 53,021 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Entergy stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

