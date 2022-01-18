Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

