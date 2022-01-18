Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,327 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

