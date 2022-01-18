Citigroup Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NS stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,616,000 after buying an additional 1,498,297 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,036,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,564,000 after buying an additional 488,260 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 10,525,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,300,000 after buying an additional 1,712,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

