Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 331,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

