City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Position Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.19% of City Office REIT worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

