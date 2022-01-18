Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $112,054.15 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

Civeo stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Civeo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth $226,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.