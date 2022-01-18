Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $112,783.36 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 43,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,237. The company has a market cap of $286.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.54. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

