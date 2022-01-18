Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 89987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,700,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 354,783 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

