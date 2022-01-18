CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $992.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010276 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,752,974 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.