Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,580 shares of company stock valued at $107,096,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,765,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.