CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,637,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.19. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

