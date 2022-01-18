CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of CMC Materials worth $55,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

