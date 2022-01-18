CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $49.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

