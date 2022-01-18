CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.09

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 16979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

