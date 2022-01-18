Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley cut Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

