Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The firm has a market cap of $824.93 million and a PE ratio of 432.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

