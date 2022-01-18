Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 128,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,130. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

