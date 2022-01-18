CoinLoan Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,082.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $47.35 million and approximately $344,082.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.28 or 0.00058529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.